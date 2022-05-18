[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Explaining 2022

How to make sense of the results of the 2022 elections? Veteran journalist John Nery talks to political analysts from UP Diliman.

As the election season ends, On The Campaign Trail wraps up with a discussion with three of the most active explainers from a very engaged political science department in Philippines to explain the meaning, the outcome, and the consequences of the 2022 elections.

Join professors Ela Atienza, Aries Arugay, and Jean Encinas Franco of the University of the Philippines-Diliman’s Department of Political Science in a lively and wide-ranging discussion with veteran journalist John Nery — including their take on other analysts’ contentious takes.

Watch it on Wednesday, May 18, at 8 pm on Rappler. – Rappler.com