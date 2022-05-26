Newsbreak Chats: Was there cheating in the 2022 Philippine elections?

How can issues that surfaced during the 2022 elections be avoided in future polls? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, May 26, at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – Even after president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been proclaimed (along with his running mate Sara Duterte), some quarters continue to raise allegations that the polls were rigged.

They cite, among other things, why the votes for his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, were consistently at a certain percentage of Marcos’ votes throughout the transmission of results. They raise suspicions over the completion of transmission that was faster that in past elections. Some talk about supposedly altered codes, pre-programmed results in counting machines, and even results supposedly being changed because signals were intercepted during transmissions.

We get to the bottom of these allegations in the latest episode of Newsbreak Chats, the monthly huddle hosted by Rappler’s investigative section, keeping in mind that before the elections, questions that sought to cast doubt on the election process were actually raised by Marcos’ camp and supporters.

On Thursday, May 26, investigative editor Miriam Grace A. Go will be asking your questions, and we will get the answers from Rappler’s digital strategy head Gemma Bagayaua-Mendoza and data scientist Dylan Salcedo, as well as National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections national council member and systems group head Lito Averia and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) trustee and co-IT director William Yu.

Was there cheating in the 2022 presidential election? If there was, how can this be investigated? How can cheating be avoided in future polls? Watch the discussion on Thursday at 4 pm. – Rappler.com

