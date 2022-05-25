WATCH: President-elect Marcos, VP-elect Duterte proclaimed

MANILA, Philippines – It is now official: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte are the president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively.

Congress formalized the victory of Marcos and Duterte on Wednesday, May 25, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

The Senate and the House of Representatives convened as the National Board of Canvassers on Tuesday, May 24, to canvass the votes for president and vice president. Vote canvassing was completed on Wednesday, the same day as the proclamation. – Rappler.com