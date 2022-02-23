Comelec, Rappler team up to fight disinformation, raise voter awareness in 2022

'Access to information is critical. It is just as critical that we immediately squash false, misleading, and harmful election-related information on social media,' the Comelec says of its partnership with Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Philippines’ top digital-only news site Rappler will sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Thursday, February 24, for a series of projects in the run-up to the 2022 elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 23, the Comelec described Rappler as among the private organizations that can help the poll body “provide truthful information to the public and promote transparency and accountability in the electoral process.”

Rappler will collaborate with the Comelec for a fact-checking initiative, with the former alerting the latter of false and misleading online election-related claims that could undermine the election’s integrity.

“Access to information is critical. It is just as critical that we immediately squash false, misleading, and harmful election-related information on social media,” Jimenez said.

Comelec, Rappler to sign a MOA for a series of projects in the run-up to the 2022 polls.



"[The Comelec is] always open to pursuing partnerships with private orgs such as Rappler that will help provide truthful info to the public," says spox James Jimenez. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/qhT9wg6vUb — Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) February 23, 2022

Rappler, through its civic engagement arm MovePH, will also help the poll body build awareness of the critical elements of the upcoming elections. An online show, podcast, workshop, and seminars are being developed.

The Comelec will also allow Rappler to embed its online precinct finder once it has become available.

Rappler, launched as a website in 2012, has been at the forefront of fighting disinformation online through its uncompromising journalism.

Since the 2013 polls, the Comelec has forged partnerships with Rappler to ensure clean, credible, honest, and truthful elections. – Rappler.com