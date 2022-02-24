All 10 presidential candidates to attend Comelec-led debate

Even Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who snubbed a number of presidential fora and interviews already, will take part in the event, says Comelec spokesman James Jimenez

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said all 10 candidates seeking the presidency in the 2022 elections will attend the televised debate organized by the poll body.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez confirmed to reporters in an ambush interview on Thursday, February 24, that even Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who has snubbed a number of fora and interviews dedicated for presidential aspirants, will take part in the event.

The first of the three debate rounds is slated on March 19, from 7 to 9 pm. The venue has yet to be announced, but Jimenez said the first round of debate will be in Metro Manila.

Candidates cannot bring cheat sheets with them, and they will not be given questions in advance.

The complete list of presidential candidates is as follows:

Ernesto Abella, former presidential spokesman Leody de Guzman, labor leader Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso Norberto Gonzales, former defense chief Senator Ping Lacson Faisal Mangondato Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., former senator Jose Montemayor Jr. Senator Manny Pacquiao Vice President Leni Robredo

Election watchdogs believe that candidates’ failure to attend the presidential and vice presidential debates for the 2022 polls would reflect poorly on them.

The Comelec has no power under the Fair Election Act to compel candidates to attend the debates it organizes, leading netizens to speculate if some of the 2022 presidential and vice presidential aspirants would choose to skip the events. – Rappler.com