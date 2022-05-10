Isko Moreno beaten by Marcos in home turf Manila

BAILIWICK. Supporters crowd the streets of Manila on February 8, 2022, to greet the motorcade of presidential candidate Mayor Isko Moreno, for the kickoff of his campaign in the May elections.

In the presidential race, the Manila Mayor is bested by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his own bailiwick

MANILA, Philippines – Even in Manila where Isko Moreno is mayor, he was beaten by Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. based on partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) server.

As of 4:05 pm, May 10, with 97.84% precincts reporting, the dictator’s son and former senator garnered 331,165 votes from the capital city, beating Moreno who gained 275,887 votes. Vice President Leni Robredo, meanwhile, was in third place in Manila, with 182,537 votes.

At least 1,766 precincts have reported results out of the total 1,859 precincts in Manila.

How Manila voted in the presidential race is a big blow to Moreno whose single term as mayor was distinguished by an ambitious infrastructure program and his leadership of city hall’s COVID-19 response. Many credited him with raising the profile of Manila with his dynamic, social media-savvy brand of leadership.

In 2016, when Moreno ran for senator, Manila gave him 359,467 votes, the highest among the local government units in the National Capital Region. In the same race in 2016, Manila gave Lacson 436,506 votes and Pacquiao 297,875 votes.

After Moreno made calls for her to withdraw and after he continued his attacks against her in the days after, Vice President Leni Robredo visited his bailiwick and was welcomed by priests and supporters from different sectors. – Rappler.com