Vico Sotto reelected Pasig City mayor

MANILA, Philippines – Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto won by a landslide over his opponent Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo, sweeping the majority of votes and earning a second term.

He was proclaimed by the City Board of Canvassers on Tuesday morning, May 10.

Based on 100% of election returns, Sotto obtained 335,851 or 88.04% of votes, a far cry from Bernardo’s 45,604 or 11.96% of votes.

His running mate Dodot Jaworski was proclaimed vice mayor, gaining 205,250 votes, compared to Junjun Concepcion’s 87,716 votes and Ian Sia’s 76,028 votes.

Sotto and Jaworski ran under the banner of Aksyon Demokratiko.

Pasig Representative Roman Romulo won the Pasig congressional race with 304,157 votes. Rival Ricky Eusebio got 54,431 votes while Rex Maliuanag obtained 3,977 votes.

Sotto won as mayor in 2019, defeating Bobby Eusebio and ending their political clan’s decades-long hold on the city.

In his first mayoral term, he launched a crackdown on corruption in city hall and regularized government employees. In February, he was the only Filipino to be named by the US as one of its 12 global “anti-corruption champions.” – Rappler.com