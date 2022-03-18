1Sambayan includes Gordon, Labog in its Senate slate

NEW BETS UNDER 1SAMBAYAN. Senator Richard Gordon and labor leader Elmer Labog are the latest inclusions in 1Sambayan's Senate slate.

MANILA, Philippines – The opposition coalition 1Sambayan finally named incumbent Senator Richard Gordon and labor leader Elmer “Ka Bong” Labog as the 9th and 10th candidates under their Senate slate.

During 1Sambayan’s first anniversary on Friday, March 18, lawyer Howard Calleja, one of the coalition’s conveners, formally included the names of Gordon and Labog in their slate. The names of Gordon and Labog were also present in the latest 1Sambayan poster unveiled by the coalition’s communications head, Alvi Siongco.

LOOK: Here’s 1Sambayan’s latest design for VP Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Pangilinan, including the Senate slate endorsed by the opposition coalition. pic.twitter.com/O0qfRLTRDY — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) March 18, 2022

Gordon and Labog were the latest senatorial candidates to be endorsed by 1Sambayan.

In January, 1Sambayan endorsed former Bayan Muna lawmaker Neri Colmenares the same time Makabayan coalition announced its support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Other senatorial candidates already endorsed by 1Sambayan are:

Teddy Baguilat Jr. (Liberal Party)

Leila de Lima (Liberal Party)

Chel Diokno (Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino)

Risa Hontiveros (Akbayan)

Alex Lacson (Kapatiran)

Sonny Matula (Independent)

Antonio Trillanes IV (Liberal Party)

Gordon and Labog

Gordon was already part of Robredo’s own Senate slate. The reelectionist was heavily criticized for enabling the attacks of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration against opposition senator Leila de Lima.

After De Lima was ousted as chairperson of the Senate committee on justice and human rights, Gordon replaced De Lima and took over the investigation of the drug war. Later on, Gordon has become one of Duterte’s fiercest critics after the former led the Senate probe into the Duterte government’s controversial deals with Pharmally.

Labog is the chairperson of labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno and also runs under the banner of the Makabayan bloc. The labor leader is a fixture in pro-labor rallies and continuously demands for the government to adopt pro-worker policies.

Aside from 1Sambayan, Labog is also included in the Senate slate of Senator Manny Pacquiao and fellow labor leader Leody de Guzman. – Rappler.com