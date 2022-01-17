Rappler Recap: Comelec hands Marcos Jr. a major win

This doesn't mean that all roadblocks have been cleared for Marcos. But what does this Comelec decision mean moving forward?

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) dealt 2022 presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a substantial victory on Monday, January 17, after the 2nd Division dismissed a petition seeking to nullify his certificate of candidacy (COC).

Rappler’s Comelec reporter Dwight de Leon and Rappler’s justice reporter Lian Buan, who is covering the Marcos campaign, break down the things that transpired on Monday, and what this means for the the former senator’s camp and the petitioners moving forward.

The 2nd Division ruling found that Marcos did not commit false material representation in his COC when he noted that he is eligible for office, and that he has not been found liable for an offense that carries the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification.

The petitioners in the COC cancellation case, whose lawyer is former Supreme Court spokesman Ted Te, said they will appeal the decision.

The Marcos camp, meanwhile, thanked the Comelec for “upholding the law and the right of every bona fide candidate like Bongbong Marcos to run for public office free from any form of harassment and discrimination.” – Rappler.com