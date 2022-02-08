LIVESTREAM: Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. launches 2022 presidential campaign

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr officially launches his presidential campaign at the Iglesia ni Cristo-owned Philippine Arena in Sta. Maria, Bulacan on Tuesday, February 8.

Marcos is with his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. Dubbed as “UniTeam,” they are expected to name the 12th and last person on their senatorial slate. Former senator Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II was the 11th, named recently by the UniTeam.

Doors of the arena open at 2pm.