Voters urged to follow protocols, be on time for Election Day

TEST. Officers and members of the electoral board conduct final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on May 4, 2022, in preparation for the 2022 Philippine elections.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared Monday as a special non-working holiday to enable Filipinos to exercise their right to vote

MANILA, Philippines – Three days before the elections, the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Election Task Force urged voters to follow health protocols and be on time when they cast their votes on Monday, May 9.

At a press briefing on Friday, May 6, Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said that poll workers will try to strictly impose health protocols, like wearing of face mask and one-meter physical distancing.

“With the COVID-19 protocols that we will be implementing, expect na natin na mahaba ang pila. We would try to impose strictly 1 meter social distancing, ‘yan yung kailangan natin isagawa talaga in urban places like Metro Manila,” Pascua said.

“We’re encouraging voters to vote as early as 6 am,” he added. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended voting hours, polling precincts are open from 6 am to 7 pm.

This will be the first time that the Philippines will hold elections in the middle of a pandemic. President Rodrigo Duterte declared Monday as a special non-working holiday to enable Filipinos to exercise their right to vote.

Though the Department of Health (DOH) is discouraging voters who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to go out during the Election Day, there will be Isolation Polling Places (IPPs) for voters with temperature of 37.5°C and above. Some 65.7 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in a highly divisive elections on Monday.

A total of 756,083 poll workers will be on duty during election day, most of them teachers.

Here’s a brief guide on new rules and what to expect as you cast your vote:

