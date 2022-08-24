In Philippines, envoys band together to support Ukraine independence day

BATTLE. Ukrainian service members install a national flag on Snake (Zmiinyi) Island, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released July 7, 2022.

‘We have greater resolve than ever to stand with Ukraine and affirm its right to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity,’ say 18 embassies in a rare joint statement

MANILA, Philippines – Eighteen envoys in the Philippines joined voices to declare their countries’ solidarity with Ukraine as it celebrated its 31st anniversary of independence on Wednesday, August 24.

The rare joint statement issued by embassies of countries including Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, comes as war in the European country marked its sixth month. Since Russia’s invasion began last February 24, tens of thousands of Ukraine’s citizens have been killed and several cities and towns have been destroyed.

“We have greater resolve than ever to stand with Ukraine and affirm its right to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to defend itself, and to choose its own future,” the group said.

Ukraine’s independence day has taken on added significance as its forces continue to resist Russian troops feared to stage new attacks on the capital Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier warned of the possibility of “repugnant Russian provocations” and “brutal strikes” by Moscow as Ukraine celebrated the occasion.

On Wednesday, envoys in the Philippines condemned Russia’s actions, saying they will not recognize its “continued attempts to re-draw borders by force, which is a blatant violation of international law, and breach of the United Nations Charter.”

“We reaffirm our strong opposition to any unilateral action that seeks to undermine the international rules-based system that underpins global peace, prosperity, and security,” they said.

Beyond Ukraine, the consequence of war in Europe included an increase in prices of food, fuel, and fertilizer, among others. Rising prices have hit Filipinos struggling to cope and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, envoys in the Philippines renewed their commitment to address the impact of war on vulnerable populations. They also vowed to support support democratic institutions, “including free media and countering disinformation and interference in democratic processes.”

Among countries that signed the joint statement include the following:

HK Yu PSM, ambassador-designate of Australia

Michel Parys, ambassador of Belgium

Peter MacArthur, ambassador of Canada

Dalibor Mička, chargé d’affaires, a.i., embassy of the Czech Republic

Peter Dalberg, chargé d’affaires, a. i., Royal Danish Embassy

Laura Hassinen, chargé d’affaires, a. i., embassy of Finland

Fabrice Fize, chargé d’Affaires a.i., embassy of France

Laura Oexle, chargé d’affaires, a. i., embassy of Germany

Kazuhiko Koshikawa, ambassador of Japan

Marielle Geraedts, ambassador-designate of the Netherlands

Peter Kell, ambassador of New Zealand

William Westerveld Jensen, chargé d’affaires, a.i., Royal Norwegian Embassy

Anna Krzak-Danel, chargé d’affaires, a. i., Embassy of Poland

Carmela Barcia Bustelo, chargé d’affaires, a.i., Embassy of Spain

Annika Thunborg, ambassador of Sweden

Laura Beaufils, ambassador of the United Kingdom

MaryKay Loss Carlson, ambassador of the United States

Luc Véron, ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union

On Ukraine’s 31st independence anniversary, embassies in PH express solidarity:

The Department of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, said Secretary Enrique Manalo sent greetings to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine’s parliament had declared the country’s independence from the Soviet Union in August 1991 after the failed putsch in Moscow. A referendum in December 1991 later saw a majority of Ukrainians vote in favor to support the Act of Declaration of Independence. – Rappler.com