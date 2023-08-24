World View with Marites Vitug: Ukraine’s war, recovery, and the path to peace

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Ukraine Chargé d’Affaires Denys Mykhailiuk about enhancing Ukraine-Philippines relations as part of his country's journey to recovery and peace

MANILA, Philippines – In pursuit of broader connections and strengthened friendships, the Ukraine government said in February that it had expressed its steadfast commitment to launch an embassy in Manila, a move contingent upon the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In 2022, then Department of Foreign Affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced plans to establish an embassy in Ukraine, saying it was “long overdue.”

At present, the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in the Philippines assumes a pivotal role, serving as Ukraine’s representative organ within the nation.

On Friday, August 25 at 6 PM, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Ukraine Chargé d’Affaires Denys Mykhailiuk about enhancing Ukraine-Philippines relations as part of Ukraine’s journey to recovery and peace. – Rappler.com

