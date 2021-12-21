Filipino fisher rescued and brought to Vietnam, reunites with family after 2 months

Avelino Montibon says he drifted at sea for 10 days, before he was rescued by a Vietnamese fishing vessel



ZAMBALES, Philippines – A local fisherman who was rescued by Vietnamese fishers two months ago was finally reunited with his family in Subic this province on Friday, December 17.

Philippine Coast Guard Station (CGS) Zambales identified the Filipino fisher as Avelino Montibon, a resident of Barangay Calapandayan of Subic town Zambales.

In a press release from CGS Zambales, Montibon’s boat captain recounted that they left Brgy. Calapandayan on October 17, with five crew onboard to fish about 45 nautical miles southwest of Bajo De Masinloc.

Upon reaching the area, Montibon boarded a smaller boat to check their payao (fish aggregating device). Hours passed, and Montibon failed to return to the mother boat prompting their captain to conduct a search and rescue. They did not find Montibon.

Due to limited supply and provision, the boat captain decided to return to Subic, Zambales and reported the incident to CGS Zambales.

According to the Montibon, he spent ten days floating at sea aboard his small boat which ran out fuel. He was rescued by a Vietnamese fishing vessel which brought him to Phu Yen province in Vietnam.

He stayed for more than a month to complete the mandatory quarantine. He finally received his travel documents to return the Philippines after the quarantine.

Through the efforts of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam, Montibon was able to return to the Philippines on December 14 and later reunite with his family.

The PCG District NCR – Central Luzon, led by Commodore Hostillo Arturo Cornelio, ensured the quick and safe return of Montibon to his home in Brgy. Calapandayan in time to celebrate Christmas with his family.

The PCG, led by its Commandant Admiral Leopoldo Laroya, also extended financial assistance to Montibon. – Rappler.com