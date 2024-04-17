Newsbreak Chats: How gov’t officials, big operators conspired vs fisherfolk

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How are ordinary fisherfolk affected by moves of government officials with private interests?



MANILA, Philippines – Small fisherfolk are among the poorest in the Philippines, and yet they are also abused and undervalued both by the government and the private sector.

A two-part Rappler investigative series uncovered one of these instances, where the National Telecommunications Commission intervened in the implementation of a system that could have prevented illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. The NTC chairperson back then was Gamaliel Cordoba, whose wife’s family partly owns a commercial fishing company.

On Thursday, April 18, Rappler investigative editor Chay Hofileña sits down with investigative reporter Lian Buan and multimedia reporter Iya Gozum to discuss how they worked on this series, and the relevance of their findings both in terms of the bigger picture and in the context of the fisherfolk’s lives.

Read the two-part series here:

What was the impact of the NTC hampering the efforts? How can such interventions be prevented in the future?



