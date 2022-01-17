FULL TEXT: Comelec 2nd division dismisses petition to cancel Marcos Jr.’s candidacy

Read in full the Comelec decision to dismiss the petition to cancel Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr's certificate of candidacy

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) 2nd Division junked the only petition to cancel the certificate of candidacy of leading presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos.

The ruling was released by the 2nd Division on Monday, January 17. It is appealable to the Comelec en banc, after which moves can be made to go to the Supreme Court. The petition to cancel Marcos COC was filed by civic leaders represented by former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te.

Read the full decision below:

