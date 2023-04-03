Teves’ bodyguard a ‘co-mastermind’ in Degamo slay, says gov’t task force

CO-MASTERMIND. The joint government task force investigating the Roel Degamo assassination presents information on suspected co-mastermind Marvin Miranda during a press conference on April 3.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says he believes Marvin Miranda, a military reservist, got his instructions from Teves himself

MANILA, Philippines – A “longtime bodyguard” of Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves is in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation, according to the joint task force investigating the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.



Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said suspect Marvin Miranda was a “missing vital link” and one of the main conspirators behind the plot.

“Records show Marvin Miranda was a longtime bodyguard of Congressman Arnie Teves,” Abalos said.

He said Miranda had a previous criminal record and had been arrested on June 29, 2020, for illegal possession of firearms.

According to a 2020 Panay News report, Degamo attributed the 2020 arrest in Caticlan to an alleged assassination attempt, where Miranda was intercepted on his way to Negros Oriental.

The same report referred to Miranda as a “military reservist.”

Abalos said Miranda told investigators he received instructions from a “boss idol,” “big boss,” and “kalbo.”

When Remulla was asked if he believes these aliases were referring to Teves, Remulla said yes.

On Miranda’s role, the justice secretary said, “if we are using a movie as an analogy, Marvin was the director, producer of the props, and casting director. He recruited the people. Teves was the executive producer of the whole production.”

Teves, who is out of the country ostensibly for medical purposes, has yet to return to the Philippines, days after the March 20 deadline set by House Speaker Martin Romualdez passed.

The task force has filed complaints against all 11 suspects in custody so far, at least nine of whom are ex-military personnel.

Former military members Joric Labrador, Joven Javier, and Benjie Rodriguez arrested the same day of the killing on March 4

Former soldier-turned-driver Osmundo Rojas Rivero arrested on March 5

Arnil Labradilla, alleged former rebel; killed in hot pursuit

Six other suspects, “mostly soldiers,” with one “trainee,” according to Remulla. They are Isturis Winrich, Rogelio Antipolo, Gonyon Eugelio Jr., John Louie Gonyon, Romel Pattaguan, and Dahniel Lora.

Prosecutors have filed multiple murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder complaints against the suspects, with some of them facing illegal possession of firearms complaints, too.

Due process

When asked when complaints will be filed against Teves as mastermind, Remulla said he couldn’t give an exact timeline and added that they would follow “due process.”

On March 15, Teves and his sons Axel and Kurt Matthew were sued for alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA No. 9516 or the law on explosives.

He is also facing murder complaints for at least three killings that happened in Negros Oriental province in 2019, including the killings of former provincial board member Miguel Dungog, Lester Pialago Bato, and Pacito Libron.

The Teveses were the political rivals of Degamo. His brother, Pryde Henry, who was initially installed as governor after the May 2022 election, was removed from office in September 2022.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc declared a certain “Ruel Degamo” a nuisance candidate, and credited his 49,000 votes to the late Degamo. (READ: How Degamo unseated Teves as Negros Oriental governor months after the May 2022 polls) – Rappler.com