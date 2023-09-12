Latest court victory proves cases vs Maria Ressa, Rappler ‘politically motivated’ – groups

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ACQUITTED. Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, along with lawyers, speaks to the media after the Pasig Regional Trial Court handed a not guilty verdict on tax evasion charges filed against her and Rappler Holdings Corporation, on September 12, 2023.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippine says the latest court victory 'is a reminder for all of us to continue to hold the line' as other journalists still face cases

MANILA, Philippines – Groups on Tuesday, September 12, welcomed the acquittal of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa, and Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) of tax evasion charges.

Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 157 acquitted Ressa and RHC on Tuesday, September 12, ending four years and 10 months of trial after the case was filed in November 2018 by the Rodrigo Duterte administration.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the “long overdue” court victory “vindicates” Rappler and its journalists since the cases were “politically motivated.”

“Philippine courts should expedite their ruling on the remaining two cases against Rappler,” HRW senior researcher Carlos Conde said in a statement. “President [Ferdinand] Marcos should ensure that legal harassment of Ressa and other journalists end.”

The latest court victory means that Ressa and RHC are no longer facing tax evasion charges. There are, however, still two remaining active cases: the cyber libel conviction appeal of Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. still pending before the Supreme Court, and the appeal on the closure of Rappler that is now at the Court of Appeals.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said that the last tax acquittal further proves that the cases were filed “to harass and intimidate” Ressa and Rappler over its critical reporting on the Duterte administration, including its violent war on drugs and widespread state-sponsored disinformation.

“Although the executive and judiciary are separate branches of government, an acquittal for Maria and Rappler would have been unimaginable in the political climate of the previous administration,” NUJP said.

“As other colleagues face cases related to their work as journalists, this latest legal victory is a reminder for all of us to continue to hold the line,” it added.

Akbayan Party called the acquittal a “triumph against tyranny” but reminded the public that it is “high time that we strengthen our efforts in the fight against government abuse and impunity.”

In a statement, Akbayan Party president Rafaela David said that it is important that Duterte is also held accountable for his actions, including the continued persecution of detained former senator Leila de Lima.

“Sa dulo, tiyakin natin na ang katarungan at katotohanan ang mananaig (In the end, let’s make sure that justice and truth will prevail),” she said. “Our victory against tyranny will only be complete if the tyrant himself is brought to justice.” – Rappler.com