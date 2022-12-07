After backlash, House leaders spare GSIS, SSS from Maharlika fund

Marikina 2nd district Rep. Stella Quimbo, Senior Vice-Chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations, answers querry from the media on the statu of the 2023 national budget, on September 6, 2022.

Bill author Stella Quimbo says the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund will 'utilize profits of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' instead

MANILA, Philippines – The controversial bill seeking to establish a sovereign wealth fund will no longer source funding from the Social Security System (SSS) and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), amid backlash from various groups who oppose the idea of the government investing pension funds.

Play Video

In a press conference, House appropriations vice chairperson Marikina City 2nd District Representative Stella Quimbo, one of the bill’s authors, said the Maharlika Wealth Fund will “utilize profits of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas” instead.

The decision came after Speaker Martin Romualdez and other House leaders met with economic managers to reevaluate the proposal.

“It is good that we conducted public consultations on the proposal. Concerns of the public, especially of Filipino workers who submit their GSIS and SSS contributions monthly, were validated,” Quimbo said on Wednesday, December 7.

“The discussions on the amendments shall be taken upon by the committee on appropriations on Friday upon the instruction of Speaker Martin Romualdez,” she added.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com