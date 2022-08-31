[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: The millions at Ninoy Aquino’s funeral

LIVE

Witnesses and participants of the funeral of Ninoy Aquino in 1983 recount the momentous event

On this day 39 years ago, the largest funeral in Philippine history took place.

Some 2 to 3 million Filipinos, over 10 hours, took to the streets to see off the martyred senator, Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to retired journalist Mike Suarez (an Associated Press editor in 1983) and university administrator Rene San Andres (then with PDP-Laban) to share their memories of that momentous event.

Watch this on Wednesday, August 31, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com