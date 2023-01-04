[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: The young will lead the way

LIVE

What if what the country needs is not only the idealistic dynamism of the young, but their creative imagination, their sense of possibility?

The New Year’s Day airport fiasco deepens the sense that we are all stuck in a rut.

Here’s a thought: What if we let the young lead the way?

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to youth leaders and advocates Leizl Adame of the Center for Youth Advocacy and Networking, Justine Balane of Akbayan Youth, and Cola Cobarrubias of AltMobilityPH and Move As One Coalition.

Watch the discussion on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com