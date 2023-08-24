Rappler Talk: Sherwin Gatchalian on solving the learning crisis in PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler's Bonz Magsambol speaks with Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate committee on basic education, about the country's learning woes and the government's response to the problem on Friday, August 25

MANILA, Philippines – A World Bank report showed that 9 in 10 Filipino students aged 10 are struggling to read a simple text – a manifestation of learning poverty.

On Tuesday, August 29, Philippine schools will welcome millions of basic education students for academic year 2023 to 2024. This, as the Department of Education reported in a recent Senate hearing that the country lacks 159,000 classrooms for the new school year.

How is the Philippine government addressing the learning crisis in the country?

On Friday, August 25, Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol speaks with Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate committee on basic education, about the country’s learning woes and what the government is doing to address them.

Tune in to this page or head over to Rappler’s social media pages to watch the discussion live at 2 pm. – Rappler.com