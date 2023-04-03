Investigators say faulty wirings may have caused ferry fire in Basilan

The BFP-Basilan investigating team says its initial findings show that the fire in the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 was 'electrical in nature,' and likely caused by a short circuit

BASILAN, Philippines – The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Monday, April 3, said faulty electrical wirings could have caused the March 29 fire that engulfed the ill-fated passenger ferry MV Lady Mary Joy 3 off an island in Basilan.

Based on the final count of the Basilan provincial government, 28 ferry passengers were either found dead in the waters off the island or burned in the vessel, and two Army soldiers, identified as Staff Sergeant Andrew Cerbatos and Private 1st class Marion Malda, have remained missing.

BFP-Basilan chief Senior Superintendent Kadil Acalul on Monday, April 3, announced the result of the investigation by BFP investigators from Manila who went to Basilan to check the ill-fated vessel now grounded at Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Mutamad town.

Acalul said the team of investigators’ findings indicated that the fire was “electrical in nature,” and likely caused by a short circuit.

BFP-Basilan chief Senior Superintendent Kadil Acalul inspects the now grounded MV Lady Mary Joy 3 at Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Mutamad town. Photo by Richard Falcatan/Rappler

He, however, said the cause of the fire can only be confirmed once the examination of all the pieces of evidence gathered from the ferry is completed.

The BFP investigators also placed the damage at some P100 million.

Nickson Alonzo, the head of Basilan’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, also announced the termination of the search for passengers.

Alonzo said the vessel’s owner, Aleson Shipping Lines, would tow the ferry back to Zamboanga City. – Rappler.com