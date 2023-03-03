LIST: Schools shifting to online classes due to weeklong transport strike

MANILA, Philippines – Due to the scheduled nationwide transport strike organized by various transportation groups, from March 6 to 12, a number of schools in the country have decided to hold classes virtually next week.
The week-long transport holiday will push through despite the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) decision to extend to December 31, 2023 the deadline for jeepney operators to join or form cooperatives .
The original June 30 deadline triggered threats of transport strikes from jeepney drivers and operators, who said there was lack of government preparations for the implementation of the plan.
- Adamson University
- Assumption College San Lorenzo
- Ateneo de Manila University
- Cavite State University
- De La Salle University (Manila campus)
- Far Eastern University (Makati and Manila campuses)
- La Salle Green Hills
- Malayan Science
- Mapua University
- Polytechnic University of the Philippines
- San Sebastian College – Recoletos Manila
- University of the East
- University of the Philippines – Diliman
- University of Santo Tomas
Meanwhile, Department of Education (DepEd) spokesman said there’s no suspension of classes for basic education in the country but affected students should be “allowed continue learning through Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM).” – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.