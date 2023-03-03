LIST: Schools shifting to online classes due to weeklong transport strike

Here's a list of schools shifting to online classes due to the planned nationwide transportation strike from March 6 to 12

MANILA, Philippines – Due to the scheduled nationwide transport strike organized by various transportation groups, from March 6 to 12, a number of schools in the country have decided to hold classes virtually next week.

The week-long transport holiday will push through despite the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) decision to extend to December 31, 2023 the deadline for jeepney operators to join or form cooperatives .

The original June 30 deadline triggered threats of transport strikes from jeepney drivers and operators, who said there was lack of government preparations for the implementation of the plan.

Meanwhile, Department of Education (DepEd) spokesman said there’s no suspension of classes for basic education in the country but affected students should be “allowed continue learning through Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM).” – Rappler.com