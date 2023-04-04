Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocks Catanduanes

(2ND UPDATE) Phivolcs recommends that residents of Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar 'stay away from the beach and not go to the coast... until the cancellation of the advisory'

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Catanduanes at 8:54 pm, Tuesday, April 4, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

ADVISORY: MINOR SEA-LEVEL DISTURBANCE



Tsunami Information No.1

Date and Time: 04 Apr 2023 – 08:54 PM

Magnitude = 6.6

Depth = 09 kilometers

Location = 13.76°N, 125.51°E – Offshore Gigmoto (Catanduanes)https://t.co/XBgoky2qxJ pic.twitter.com/lL84ZRWOLU — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) April 4, 2023

Phivolcs said the temblor, which was tectonic of origin, had a depth of 9 kilometers and its epicenter was offshore in Gigmoto town, province of Catanduanes.

In the Phivolcs Tsunami Information No. 1, titled “Minor Sea-level Disturbance,” the agency said: “Strong currents and rapid changes of seawater level are expected.”

The Phivolcs report added: “Based on the tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits.

“It is forecasted that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 09:02 PM to 12:54 AM 05 Apr 2023 (PST). These waves may continue for hours.”

Phivolcs recommended that residents of Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar, should “stay away from the beach and not go to the coast… until the cancellation of the advisory.”

As a further precaution, Phivolcs said: “People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to move farther inland.”

Phivolcs instruments recorded that the earthquake was felt as intensity 4 in San Jorge, Samar. It was intensity 2 in Legazpi City in Albay; Daet, Camarines Norte; Iriga City, Pili in Camarines Sur; Kananga, Dulag, Abuyog in Leyte; San Roque in Northen Samar; Bulusan, Prieto Diaz in Sorsogon, and Palo, Leyte.

While it was intensity 1 in Ragay, Pasacao in Camarines Sur; Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Alangalang, LEYTE; Monreal, Uson, in Masbate; Gumaca, Polillo, Mauban, Guinayangan in Quezon; and Donsol, Sorosogon.

– Rappler.com