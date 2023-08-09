Missing civil engineer’s remains found in sacks in Cavite

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The suspect is the victim's caretaker, who was found with nearly P5 million in cash, gold jewelry, watches, mobile phones, wallets, and various IDs belonging to the victim

BACOOR CITY, Cavite – A civil engineer who had gone missing for over a month was found dead in Bacoor, Cavite, police said on Wednesday, August 9.

Bacoor police said they found the remains of local resident Napoleon Fernandez divided into four sacks in a grassy area in Barangay Habay 1. The suspect – who worked for the victim as a caretaker – led them to the area.

Bacoor police said they investigated case after the victim’s older brother, who was based in Cebu, asked for help since Fernandez had gone missing since July 7.

Police went to Fernandez’s house on Tuesday, August 8, and found the suspect, 30-year-old Romnick Bombeo, about to leave with a backpack.

When police asked where Fernandez was, Bombeo claimed that he had gone on vacation. Police also noticed that Bombeo was anxious and stuttered while answering their questions.

When police asked if they could check the contents of his backpack, Bombeo reportedly got angry and even bit one of them before fleeing.

Police eventually caught up with the suspect and found the following items in his bag: nearly P5 million in cash, gold jewelry, watches, mobile phones, wallets, and various IDs belonging to the victim.

Bombeo was arrested and confessed to the crime at the police station. He then brought police to the area where he left Fernandez’s remains.

Police said the suspect claimed that he got angry when the victim scolded him, and that when Fernandez turned his back to him, the suspect grabbed the samurai on display in Fernandez’s house and used it to kill and dismember him. – Rappler.com