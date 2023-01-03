Mt. Pico de Loro in Cavite to reopen on January 12

PICO DE LORO. The summit of Mt. Pico de Loro offers scenic views of Cavite.

The popular hiking destination will reopen after six years of rehabilitation

MANILA, Philippines – Mt. Pico de Loro, one of the most popular hiking destinations in the country, is reopening on January 12, according to the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) of Mounts Palay-Palay–Mataas-na-Gulod Protected Landscape.

With an iconic monolith attracting day hikers and seasoned mountaineers alike, Pico de Loro underwent rehabilitation on October 1, 2016, and has since been closed.

Standing 688 meters above sea level, its summit provides a sweeping view of Cavite and the Manila Bay.

Before it fully reopens to the public this month, the PAMB held a soft opening on December 21 and 22, 2022.

New rules

Before climbing Pico de Loro, hikers are now required to book online through the PAMB’s website.

A fee of P200 per head will be charged on-site. A ratio of one guide to five visitors will be strictly implemented. Visitors can only reach until the summit, as the monolith is off-limits. Camping overnight is not allowed.

Following health protocols, only visitors who are fully vaccinated are permitted to hike. When visiting, bring your vaccination card and one valid government ID.

A ‘new’ Pico de Loro

Mountaineer and columnist Gideon Lasco, who was one of the first hikers to scale the mountain during its soft opening, described it as “more pristine and with noticeably more signs of wildlife.”

The day hike lasts 70 minutes to the summit and 45 minutes down, Lasco estimated.

A stairway was also built near the summit to guide more beginners.

According to the PAMB, the protected landscape is home to diverse bird species. – with reports from Dennis Abrina/Rappler.com