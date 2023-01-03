New Clark City Central Park bags Singapore architectural award

RECOGNITION. The New Clark City Central Park recently bagged the SEMEC Gold Award for the Analysis and Planning Category of 2022 by the Singapore Landscape Architecture Awards for its sustainable and inclusive design.

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE, Philippines – The New Clark City (NCC) Central Park’s sustainable and inclusive design recently bagged the 2022 SEMEC Gold Award for the Analysis and Planning Category in the biennial Singapore Landscape Architecture Awards.

A press statement on Tuesday, January 3 by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said judges commended the NCC Central Park for its exciting design with the potential to integrate various stake-holding communities. They also gave credit for the extensive workshops and engagements with the community.

The Singapore awards recognizes projects that set new benchmarks and designs, and best practices.

Global architectural firm Broadway Malyan Asia Pte. Ltd. accepted the award in Singapore on December 12, 2022.

The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (UK FCDO) tapped the Malaysian company to design the park as part of its assistance to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) under the Global Future Cities Programme (GFCP).

The proposed 44.8-hectare Central Park project at the New Clark City was envisioned to become one of the largest urban parks in the country.

“We are very honored to have received this award for the Central Park at New Clark City, particularly as it is judged by professionals, academics and experts in their field. The final design for the park is the result of a lot of hard work and ideas from a team based in the Philippines, Singapore and UK, and included extensive consultation and workshops,” said Ed Baker, Broadway Malyan Main Board Director.

Calling the FCDO and BCDA ‘inspirational and ambitious clients,” Baker said the team focused on delivering “a green and inclusive metropolis and a place unique to the local culture”.

In a July 2022 conference with tourism and travel investors, BCDA Senior Vice President for Conversion and Development Joshua M. Bingcang stressed that BCDA’s master plan proposes that only 40% of the total land area will be built on, leaving 60% for forests, open spaces and parks.

New Clark City is already home to the 4.5-hectare River Park, which features a 1.4-kilometer walkway along the Cutcut River.

BRIEFING INVESTORS. BCDA Senior Vice President for Conversion and Development Joshua M. Bingcang discusses developments inside New Clark City, as well as opportunities for tourism investments during the Central Luzon Tourism Investment Summit and Business Exchange in July 2022. BCDA photo



Validation

BCDA president and CEO Aileen Zosa lauded its partners in UK FCDO and Broadway Malyan and said that the recognition is a validation of its urban developments and projects.

“This recognition from the Singapore Landscape Architecture Awards just shows that we are in the right direction towards the development of a sustainable and green metropolis that Filipinos can be proud of,” Zosa said.

The award is a testament to UK’s commitment to supporting sustainable and inclusive development,” said British Deputy Ambassador to the Philippines Alistair White.

The UK, he added, will continue to work in the country to bring in the best of its country’s expertise to support ongoing and future infrastructure projects.

NCC is one of the 19 beneficiary-cities of the GFCP in line with the UK’s thrust to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth and urban resilience across the globe.

UK FCDO has also delivered the masterplan for a 33.89-hectare affordable housing project as well as a framework for the creation of a Sustainability Unit in BCDA.

The Singapore Landscape Architecture Awards is a biennial event that honors and sets new benchmarks in design and best practices of landscape architecture. It celebrates the works of landscape architecture firms recognized in Singapore. – Rappler.com