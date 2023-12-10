Passenger of crashed plane found dead in Isabela

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WRECKAGE. The wreckage of the Piper plane that crashed in Isabela on November 30, 2023.

Rescuers find the lifeless body of the female passenger about 200 meters from the plane wreckage

MANILA, Philippines – The passenger of the Piper PA-32-300 plane that crashed in Isabela on November 30 was found dead near the crash site on Sunday morning, December 10, the Isabela Incident Management Team (IMT) said.

Rescuers found the lifeless body of the female passenger, identified as Erma Escalante, “about 200 meters down the mountain slope from the plane wreckage,” the Isabela IMT said, adding that K9 trackers aided in the search.

Escalante was earlier believed to have survived the plane crash since a makeshit shelter was found near the crash site.

The plane bearing Escalante and pilot Captain Levy Abul II was reported missing on November 30, after departing from Cauayan Airport for Palanan Airport, also in Isabela. Abul’s remains were found a week later, on December 7. – Rappler.com



