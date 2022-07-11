Taal Volcano lowered to Alert Level 1 as unrest eases further

TAAL LAKE. Fishermen of Barangay Buso-buso in Laurel, Batangas, carry sacks of feeds for fingerlings in Taal Lake on July 8, 2021.

Despite the downgrade on Monday, July 11, Phivolcs warns the public that Taal Volcano is still in an 'abnormal condition'

MANILA, Philippines – Taal Volcano was further downgraded from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1 on Monday morning, July 11, indicating low-level unrest.

The volcano in Batangas had been under Alert Level 2 since April 9, or for around three months. Before that, it was at Alert Level 3 for two weeks.

Why the downgrade?

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin on Monday that it observed an “overall decrease in the level of monitoring parameters.”

The daily average of volcanic earthquakes dropped from seven per day between January 1 and May 31 to zero since June 13. This means that “degassing and rock-fracturing processes related to magmatic activity beneath [Taal Volcano Island] have abated” and that the possibilities of magma rising to the main crater have “significantly decreased.”

The ground deformation of the Taal Caldera and Taal Volcano Island edifices stabilized.

Sulfur dioxide emissions averaged 1,214 tons per day between May and July, with the latest emission rates falling to 237 tons per day.

The emission of steam-rich plumes became weak. “The last significant activities from the main crater were phreatomagmatic bursts” on February 2 and 10, and on March 26.

What’s next?

Despite the downgrade, Phivolcs warned the public that Taal Volcano is still in an “abnormal condition.”

Alert Level 1 “should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of an eruption has disappeared,” the agency said.

Under Alert Level 1, the following may still occur:

sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions

volcanic earthquakes

minor ashfall

lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas

If Phivolcs observes increasing unrest, Taal Volcano could be raised to Alert Level 2 again. If volcanic activity declines further, it may be lowered to Alert Level 0, the lowest.

Phivolcs reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island “must remain strictly prohibited.” Residents of high-risk areas in Batangas should also stay vigilant and ready “for a quick and organized evacuation” in case needed. – Rappler.com