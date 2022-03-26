Phivolcs raises Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3

TAAL VOLCANO. Plumes are seen coming from Taal Volcano as it is raised to Alert Level 3 on March 26, 2022.

'There is magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions,' Phivolcs says on Saturday, March 26

MANILA, Philippines – After around eight months at Alert Level 2, Taal Volcano in the province of Batangas was once again raised to Alert Level 3 on Saturday morning, March 26.

Alert Level 2 had meant increasing unrest, while Alert Level 3 signifies magmatic unrest.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin on Saturday that there was a “short-lived phreatomagmatic burst” at 7:22 am.

It was “followed by nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity that generated plumes” 1,500 meters high, accompanied by volcanic earthquakes and “infrasound signals.”

“This means that there is magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions,” Phivolcs explained.

The agency recommended evacuation for the following high-risk areas:

Taal Volcano Island, which has long been designated as a permanent danger zone

barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga in the municipality of Agoncillo

barangays of Boso-boso, Gulod, and eastern Bugaan East in the municipality of Laurel

Phivolcs warned of “the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur.”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council later said in a separate statement on Saturday that its regional counterpart is monitoring the situation and preparing for the evacuation.

Phivolcs also said all activities on Taal Lake should be prohibited and communities around the lake must stay vigilant.

Prior to Saturday’s unrest, Taal Volcano had been under Alert Level 2 since July 23, 2021. It was downgraded to that after being under Alert Level 3 for over three weeks. – Rappler.com