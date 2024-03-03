South Korea jets bring airshow display to Clark

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) Black Eagles aerobatics team will hold an exclusive two-day airshow display in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and South Korea

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines – Eight supersonic jets from South Korea are set to take to the Philippine territorial skies for a two-day free public airshow event at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga on March 4 and 5.

The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) Black Eagles aerobatics team will take flight in an exclusive two-day airshow display in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and South Korea.

The Philippines became the first member of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to establish diplomatic relations with South Korea on March 3, 1949.

A joint flight also kicked off the celebration in a demonstration of friendship and collaboration as ROKAF’s eight T-50B jets and PAF’s four FA-50 light combat fighters flew together on Sunday morning, March 3.

National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr looks on various hand guns and rifles from South Korea at the Haribon Hangar exhibit area during the 75th commemoration of the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and South Korea.

National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., who led the opening ceremonies, said a closer cooperation between the Philippines and South Korea signified a strong shared commitment and values between the two countries.

Teodoro said the event will also bring learning exchanges from subject matter experts between the ROKAF delegation led by its Air Defense and Control Commander General Park Chang Kyu and PAF personnel.

“This commemorates diplomatic relations for the simple reason that we fought together side by side against tyranny and oppression, to ensure the liberty of South Korea,” Teodoro said.

“To show us what the Koreans are made of in the air and learn not only in terms of modernization but also in meticulousness, how they pay attention to logistics, maintenance, and other support needs.”

The event also featured defense exhibits from Korean defense industry companies such as Korea Aerospace Industries, Dasan Engineering, and Hyundai Heavy Industries, among others.

The two-day public airshow is set on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning at 3:30 pm and 9 am respectively at the Haribon Hangar. The gates will open two hours prior to the start of the airshow. – Rappler.com