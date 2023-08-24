Supreme Court blocks House’s arrest order vs Cagayan Governor Mamba

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NORTH ISSUES. Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba sits down for an interview with Rappler reporter Pia Ranada.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba surrendered to the House earlier on Thursday, August 24, and remains under the chamber's custody as of 8 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) stopped the House of Representatives on Thursday, August 24, from enforcing its detention order against Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba.

The temporary restraining order (TRO) secured by Mamba’s camp from the SC suggests Mamba might be able to go home just hours after he surrendered to the House, but the public accounts and suffrage committees had yet to make a final decision as of 8 pm.

Mamba’s provincial government has been the subject of numerous hearings conducted by the panels due to alleged illegal expenditures during the 2022 campaign period.

His detention order was due to a contempt citation issued by the committees last week over his employees’ failure to show up at a hearing on August 7.

The committees believe Mamba’s comments in a radio program were implicit admission that his non-issuance of travel orders was the reason why witnesses were unable to attend that hearing.

Mamba told lawmakers the non-issuance of travel orders “was never a hindrance to their participation in the proceedings of the committees,” and that the employees just felt it was more important that they stay in Cagayan to address the needs of typhoon victims.

He said relief operations are still underway in Cagayan, which declared a state of calamity in end-July.

The House inquiry into the Cagayan provincial government’s 2022 election activities was sparked by resolutions filed by Cagayan 3rd District Representative Joseph Lara, whose wife Zarah lost to then-reelectionist Mamba last year.

The congressman alleged that the provincial government used government funds for various programs in violation of the campaign spending ban.

A Commission on Elections division initially moved to disqualify Mamba in December 2022 from the race he had won in May that year, but the Comelec en banc later overturned the previous ruling. – Rappler.com