FAST FACTS: July 29 plebiscite to merge, rename barangays in Bacoor, Cavite

MANILA, Philippines – Residents of numerous barangays in Bacoor, Cavite are heading to the polls on Saturday, July 29, to decide on the fate of their villages.
The plebiscite – spearheaded by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) – could result in a reduced number of barangays in the first-class component city in Southern Luzon.
Here’s what you need to know.
Legal basis
Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla signed City Ordinance No. 275-2023 on March 28, merging the villages to “ensure their economic growth and development.”
According to the Local Government Code of 1991, local government units may be created, divided, merged, abolished, or have boundaries altered through various means, including the passage of a city ordinance.
The ordinance, however, takes effect only once it is ratified via the conduct of a plebiscite.
Affected barangays
A total of 44 barangays will be merged into 18, while five others will be renamed as a consequence of the merger.
The barangays that will be merged are as follows:
The 44 barangays have an annual income that range from P3.1 to P10.2 million. Local officials argue that combining the villages will increase their annual income to about P9.2 million to P25 million.
Other barangays that will be renamed are:
- Zapote 5 (into Zapote 3)
- Ligas 3 (into Ligas 2)
- PF Espiritu 4 (Into PF Espiritu 3)
- PF Espiritu 7 (Into PF Espiritu 5)
- PF Espiritu 8 (Into PF Espiritu 6)
Voting centers
There are 114,416 voters registered across 49 barangays that are involved in the plebiscite.
A total of 223 clustered precincts across 22 voting centers will be made available as polling places on Saturday.
The schools are:
- Bacoor National High School (Annex)
- Poblacion Elementary School
- Bacoor Elementary School
- Digman Elementary School
- Sineguelasan Elementary School
- Mabolo Elementary School
- Maliksi Elementary School
- Mambog Elementary School
- Evacuation Center with Covered Court
- Real Elementary School
- Silverhomes I Covered Court and Multi-Purpose Hall/Day Care Center
- Salinas Elementary School
- City of Bacoor National High School-Salinas
- Aniban Elementary School
- Ligas II Elementary School
- Ligas I Elementary School
- Niog Elementary School
- Gov. P.F. Espiritu Elementary School
- Perpetual Village V Covered Court and Multi-Purpose Hall
- Talaba Elementary School
- Zapote Elementary School
- Longos Elementary School
Residents can vote from 7 am to 3 pm. Tallying and canvassing of votes will follow, and an announcement of results is expected within the day.
Dates to note
Here are key dates in connection with the plebiscite:
- Plebiscite and gun ban period: June 28 to August 5
- Information and campaign period: June 28 to July 7
- Liquor and campaigning ban: July 28 to 29
– Rappler.com
