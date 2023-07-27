FAST FACTS: July 29 plebiscite to merge, rename barangays in Bacoor, Cavite

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The city of Bacoor seeks to merge 44 affected barangay into 18 for economic purposes

MANILA, Philippines – Residents of numerous barangays in Bacoor, Cavite are heading to the polls on Saturday, July 29, to decide on the fate of their villages.

The plebiscite – spearheaded by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) – could result in a reduced number of barangays in the first-class component city in Southern Luzon.

Here’s what you need to know.

Legal basis

Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla signed City Ordinance No. 275-2023 on March 28, merging the villages to “ensure their economic growth and development.”

According to the Local Government Code of 1991, local government units may be created, divided, merged, abolished, or have boundaries altered through various means, including the passage of a city ordinance.

The ordinance, however, takes effect only once it is ratified via the conduct of a plebiscite.

Affected barangays

A total of 44 barangays will be merged into 18, while five others will be renamed as a consequence of the merger.

The barangays that will be merged are as follows:

The 44 barangays have an annual income that range from P3.1 to P10.2 million. Local officials argue that combining the villages will increase their annual income to about P9.2 million to P25 million.

Other barangays that will be renamed are:

Zapote 5 (into Zapote 3)

Ligas 3 (into Ligas 2)

PF Espiritu 4 (Into PF Espiritu 3)

PF Espiritu 7 (Into PF Espiritu 5)

PF Espiritu 8 (Into PF Espiritu 6)

Voting centers

There are 114,416 voters registered across 49 barangays that are involved in the plebiscite.

A total of 223 clustered precincts across 22 voting centers will be made available as polling places on Saturday.

The schools are:

Bacoor National High School (Annex)

Poblacion Elementary School

Bacoor Elementary School

Digman Elementary School

Sineguelasan Elementary School

Mabolo Elementary School

Maliksi Elementary School

Mambog Elementary School

Evacuation Center with Covered Court

Real Elementary School

Silverhomes I Covered Court and Multi-Purpose Hall/Day Care Center

Salinas Elementary School

City of Bacoor National High School-Salinas

Aniban Elementary School

Ligas II Elementary School

Ligas I Elementary School

Niog Elementary School

Gov. P.F. Espiritu Elementary School

Perpetual Village V Covered Court and Multi-Purpose Hall

Talaba Elementary School

Zapote Elementary School

Longos Elementary School

Residents can vote from 7 am to 3 pm. Tallying and canvassing of votes will follow, and an announcement of results is expected within the day.

Here are key dates in connection with the plebiscite:

Plebiscite and gun ban period: June 28 to August 5

Information and campaign period: June 28 to July 7

Liquor and campaigning ban: July 28 to 29

– Rappler.com