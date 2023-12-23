Things to know as the train route connecting Naga and Legazpi reopens

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After six years, two major commercial hubs in the Bicol region will again be connected by train

MANILA, Philippines – Train travel from Naga City to Legazpi City and vice versa will again be available after six years beginning Wednesday, December 27.

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, December 21.

Here are the things the public – especially residents in the Bicol region – needs to know.

How many trips are there per day?

The PNR said there will be two trips from Naga to Legazpi City in Albay per day, and two daily trips as well from Legazpi to Naga.

What are the stations and flagstops?

The route covers the following stations and flag stops:

Naga City

Pili

Baao

Iriga

Lourdes

Bato

Matacon

Polangui

Oas

Ligao

Travesia

Daraga

Bagtang

Washington Drive

Capantawan

Legazpi

How much does the ride cost?

The fare varies, starting from as low as P15, to as high as P155, depending on the length of travel.

See the complete fare matrix below.

Train operators will honor the 20% discount for senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities, as long as they present a valid ID.

Why was the service unavailable for six years?

PNR suspended operations that connected Naga City and Legazpi City back in 2017 after two years of service due to the lack of train coaches and locomotives.

Manila and the Bicol region used to be connected by train, until services stopped in 2006 due to aging rolling stock and the devastation caused by typhoons.

