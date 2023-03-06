[WATCH] Labor of love: Baguio City’s flower floats and the families at the heart of it

This year’s floats remind us why we are fascinated with the flower festival

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – After three years, the Panagbenga Festival is back in full swing after the pandemic. Street dance participants and flower floats were once again seen parading along Baguio City’s iconic streets last February 25 and 26.

For float designer Esperanza Sapla Runas, the parade is a family affair – her uncles and aunties work with her. Almost like a tradition, families like hers take part in Panagbenga every year.

There are welders and carpenters who work on the framing. Most of the helpers put in the blooms, others check if the placements are right with the design, while some are assigned to keep track of supplies.

For Esperanza and her family, float-making is also a business. But unlike other businesses, the pandemic had a different effect on Esperanza’s flower shop.

The phoenix which we saw at the opening of the parade has come to symbolize Panagbenga’s full revival.

The variety and spectacle of this year’s floats remind us why we are fascinated with the flower festival – that it’s not just the flowers, but the people, and their labor of love. – Rappler.com

