Videographer shot along NLEX

Aris Magayanes was driving alone from Ilocos province to Manila when he was attacked by an unidentified gunman along NLEX in Bulacan on Sunday

PAMPANGA, Philippines – A 42-year-old male videographer was shot while driving along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Southbound lane in Bulacan on Sunday, February 4.

Aris Magayanes was driving from Ilocos to Manila in his white Nissan Terra SUV when he was attacked by an unidentified gunman along the stretch of NLEX in the vicinity of Barangay Dampol, Pulilan town, according to Bulacan Police Staff Sergeant Ryan Bayan.

Bayan said the vehicle had five bullet marks at the car’s window on the driver’s side. It is currently impounded at the Pulilan police station.

The victim is already in stable condition, said Bayan. Magayanes sustained a gunshot wound in his right shoulder and was immediately brought to the Bulacan Medical Center for treatment before he was transferred to Chinese General Hospital in Manila.

“Tinawag lang sa amin ng NLEX investigator. Yung tao galing daw sa Ilocos. Mag-isa lang siya. Yung biktima naman, pagdating ng investigator, stable naman din siya. Nakatawag rin siya sa telepono, sabi nila,” Bayan said.

(The NLEX investigator reported it to us. The victim was driving from Ilocos. He was just by himself. The victim, when the investigator came, was stable. He was also able to call his girlfriend on the phone, they said.)

“May tama sa bintana ng driver’s seat, lima, pero ang tama sa balikat, isa,” Bayan added.

(There are five bullet holes in the window of the driver’s seat but the gunshot in his shoulder is just one.)

According to the police report, Magayanes’ car also collided with the steel railings on the roadside of the expressway after the shooting incident.

The incident was reported to the local police by NLEX investigator Peter Paul Viray at around 6:45 p.m. However, no witness has yet come out to give more details, Bayan said.

Police said all angles are being considered as the investigation is ongoing.

“Ngayon, under investigation pa rin. Lahat ng anggulo tinitinginan pa din dahil first time lang din namin na makaranas na may shooting incident sa loob ng NLEX,” Bayan said.

(Right now, it is still under investigation. All angles are still being looked into because this is the first time we have experienced a shooting incident in NLEX.)

No one else was reported hurt or injured in the shooting incident. – Rappler.com