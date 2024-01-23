Vigan to use ‘passport’ for mass tranvia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOURISM. The Vigan passport will be used for the heritage city's planned mass tranvia.

Vigan will put up a tranvia or streetcar system that will go around the heritage city as well as its four neighboring towns

VIGAN CITY, Philippines – Vigan City is one of the few tourist cities with its own “passport.” Around 2,000 were already issued for the smaller-than-passport-size 52-page booklet which also has a history, tourist guide, emergency numbers, and QR code.

But the Vigan passport will not be just a tourism gimmick.

Soon, Vigan will unveil a mass tranvia that will service not only the city but its four neighboring towns, and the Vigan passport will be stamped when visiting key tourist sites.

Vigan Mayor Jose Bonito Singson Jr. said the tranvia will be designed like the tranvia which was the streetcar system plying Manila during the early part of the 20th century.

Mayor Singson, more known here as “Bonito,” said the tranvia will service not only Vigan but also the towns of Sta. Catalina, San Vicente, Cauayan and Bantay towns. Its main terminal will be at the major parking loading area at the city market.

He said it will become another tourist attraction for this heritage city which was inscribed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999 for being a well-preserved example of a Spanish colonial town in Asia with influences from China and other trading partners.

Bonito said that unlike the tranvia of old, it will do away with its electric wires from above as it will be using rechargeable batteries.

He said they will initially employ six sets of coach trains for the system.

Bonito said that it also will spur economic growth for the city and the four other municipalities.

There will be a different fare system for the residents of these places compared to tourists, and preloaded cards will be used.

He also said that Vigan passport holders will also be given discounts. – Rappler.com