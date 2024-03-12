5 injured in violent demolition in Angeles City 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The bulldozer used to clear debris during the demolition of houses in Barangay Anunas in Angeles City in Pampanga on March 12, 2024.

Major Vicky Tamayo, ACPO police station 4 commander, said two male civilians are arrested for firing guns during the demolition

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – At least five persons suffered gunshot wounds when a demolition of houses in Barangay Anunas, Angeles City in Pampanga province on Tuesday, March 12, turned violent.

The residents of Barangay Anunas who sustained injuries were Bong, Ana, Raniel, Alvin, and Diego. They asked that their last names be withheld for their safety.

The five were rushed to the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City, according to their companion Joy, who also asked not to be identified.

Major Vicky Tamayo, acting commander of Police Station 4 of the Angeles City Police Office confirmed that there were five persons injured and were brought to the hospital. She added that three cops were also hurt during the demolition operation.

“May nahuling dalawa na may dalang baril kanina na nagpaputok (We arrested two persons who carried and fired their guns awhile ago),” said Tamayo. She said the suspects are now under investigation.

Tamayo said the demolition team was from Clarkhills Properties Corporation.

Clarkhills is claiming 73 hectares of disputed land in Brgy. Anunas. It has been trying to implement a demolition order it obtained September 2023.

“Pag demolition, CDM. Pero syempre kailangan nila (Clarkhills) security… We are implementing maximum tolerance for the duration of the demolition,” said Tamayo. “In case of aggression, ang civil disturbance management team pwede nilang protektahan ang mga tao doon sa demolition area. (The CDM team will protect the public in the demolition area.)”

Tamayo said the demolition team from Clarkhills included its own SWAT members..

Rowena Quejada, a journalist from K5 News, Olongapo City, said she was threatened with harm during the demolition. Quejada was covering the violent demolition when she was confronted by members of the demolition team who were wearing bonnets.

Quejada said the armed men took her mobile phone, shoulder bag, and wallet containing cash.

A Japanese national who witnessed the incident helped Quejada and hid her inside his home. She stayed with the Japanese family until the tension passed.

A total of 535 families, comprising 2,000 residents, are continue to fight for their land despite their fear of losing the land they paid for and devoted to all their lives. – Rappler.com