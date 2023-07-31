Marcos picks Mindanao veteran Galido as new Army chief

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite his move to Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Lieutenant General Roy Galido vows to continue his work in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – Lieutenant General Roy Galido, a soldier who has spent the bulk of his career in Mindanao, is the new chief of the Philippine Army, the Department of National Defense announced Monday, July 31.

Galido succeeds his Philippine Military Academy (PMA) mistah or classmate, newly appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. Both generals belong to the “Bigkis Lahi” Class of 1990.

Despite his move to Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Galido vowed to continue his work in Mindanao.

“Efforts will still continue. I will now be managing the Army. I know how to guide them on, how to be more effective d’yan sa area (in that area),” he said in a phone interview Monday evening.

“His extensive experience and well-honed skills resulted in the significant victories of his command against lawless elements, especially in Mindanao,” said defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong in a press release.

Galido’s career started in Mindanao when he was assigned to the 6th Division. He went on to become battalion commander of the 40th Infantry Battalion. He later headed the 601st Brigade and was the 6th ID commander from August 2022 to January 2023.

He then headed the Western Mindanao Command, which oversees military operations in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. – Ferdinandh Cabrera/Rappler.com