Marcos to visit Japan in February

Bea Cupin
Marcos to visit Japan in February

Office of the Press Secretary

Office of the Press Secretary

Before heading to Japan, the Philippine president is first set to fly to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum in late January 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Following a state visit to China that was quick but packed with meetings, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is going to another Asian superpower: Japan.

Marcos confirmed that he is set to make a state visit to Japan “around the second week of February.”

The Philippine president first met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York in September 2022 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Kishida was the first head of government that Marcos met after his state visits to Indonesia and Singapore.

But before visiting Japan in February, Marcos will fly to Davos in Switzerland in late January to attend the World Economic Forum.

Marcos said “economic security” and regional security issues will likely be on the agenda when he visits Tokyo, jumping off his meeting with Kishida in September 2022.

“The Philippines is seen as an important part of maintaining that security in partnership with friends and partners like Japan and the other countries around the Indo-Pacific, Asia-Pacific region,” said Marcos in an interview with media in Beijing.

Marcos has traveled to seven countries since assuming office in end-June 2022. He has been to Indonesia, Singapore, the US, Cambodia, Thailand, Belgium, and China. – Rappler.com

Bea Cupin

Bea Cupin

Bea is a senior multimedia reporter who covers national politics. She's been a journalist since 2011 and has written about Congress, the national police, and the Liberal Party for Rappler.
