Marcos to fly to Washington DC in April for US-Japan-PH trilateral summit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUMMIT. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visit to Tokyo for the Commemorative Summit on the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in December 2023.

US President Joe Biden will also host President Marcos in the White House 'for a meeting that will acknowledge the remarkable progress in Philippines-United States ties,' according to Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines – Less than a year since his last visit to Washington DC, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will return to the US capital for the first ever trilateral summit between the Philippines, the United States, and Japan next month.

A press release from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Tuesday, March 19, said that Marcos will leave Manila on April 11.

There, he will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“President Marcos will highlight trilateral cooperation as a natural progression of the Philippines’ historical and strong ties with these countries, thereby enhancing coordination and collaboration on common priority areas,” the press release read.

“Topics to be discussed will range from maritime cooperation to infrastructure development, economic resiliency, trade and investments, clean energy and the climate, as well as cyber security and the digital economy, among other matters,” the PCO added.

Biden will also host Marcos in the White House “for a meeting that will acknowledge the remarkable progress in Philippines-United States ties,” according to Malacañang.

Manila and Tokyo are treaty-allies of Washington, and the summit is expected to raise Beijing’s eyebrows, on the heels of rising tensions in the South China Sea, and amid the complicated tug-of-war between the US and China.

Marcos last visited Washington DC in May 2023 for an official visit, becoming the first Philippine president in over a decade to step inside the White House.

He also visited New York in September 2022, and California and Hawaii in November 2023, for a string of working visits. – Rappler.com