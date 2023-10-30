Barangay polls crucial for EMBO residents grappling with new city government

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Election officers begin counting votes in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls at the Fort Bonifacio High School in Taguig City, on October 30, 2023.

EMBO residents are still worried about the turnover of their village from Makati to Taguig

MANILA, Philippines – Residents of barangays in the Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) now under new jurisdiction went to the polling centers on Monday, October 30, to elect a new set of village leaders who will serve as their conduit to the city government of Taguig.

EMBO residents, previously under Makati, have been grappling with the changes that the Supreme Court (SC) decision had brought about. The SC ruled that Bonifacio Global City and nearby EMBO barangays are under Taguig.

Among the many concerns of EMBO residents are social services, including healthcare and education.

May Inventado, a resident of Barangay Post Proper Southside who served as an inside watcher in the polls, said they expect their new city government to equal the perks given by the Makati government to its residents.

“Importante siya para sa ‘kin kasi…i-tu-turn over na kami sa Taguig,” Inventado told Rappler on Monday. “So ito ‘yung way na communication namin sa Taguig para kung ano po talaga ‘yung benepisyo na ibibigay po para sa amin.”

(The polls are important for me because we’re in the process of being turned over to Taguig. So this is our way of communicating to Taguig to relay the benefits that we would get.)

Barangay Post Proper Southside is the most populated EMBO barangay, with 63,308 residents, followed by Barangay Post Proper Northside. The polling precincts of both villages was at the Fort Bonifacio High School.

For now, the Makati government still provides social services to EMBO residents as the transition works out the kinks.

To add to the importance of the polls, this is the first time in five years that Filipinos were able to elect their village leaders.

Healthcare worries

A senior citizen Rappler talked to on Monday was worried specifically about local healthcare access. Lourdes Lara, 64, had her foot amputated in 2022 because of diabetes.

She’s voting partly because she wanted to keep the status quo.

“Gusto ko kasi ‘yung dati pa rin, ‘yung taga-Makati talaga,” said Lara, who was waiting on the ground floor of the Rizal Elementary School for her husband. (I want the previous setup, to be from Makati.)

Lara put emphasis on the service she had received from the Ospital ng Makati, and the wheelchair that the city government provided her after she got amputated.

She added, “Takot ako na maging Taguig gawa noong nangyari sa akin. Noong na-ospital ako, libre lahat pati gamot.”

(I’m scared to be under Taguig because of what happened to me. When I got hospitalized before, I got everything for free, including medicines.)

Smooth elections with a few bumps

The otherwise calm Monday in EMBO barangays was marred by some cases of voters at Pembo Elementary School who could not find their names on the lists and those who were confused about their precinct numbers.

“Talagang marami akong naririnig na, ‘Taguig na kasi kaya nagbago ang presinto nila,’” said Lilia Cabiling, a poll watcher at Pembo Elementary School.

Because of the confusion, Cabiling said some opted not to vote anymore because they would be late for work.

Days before the polls, the Commission on Elections had released a precinct finder which can be accessed online via a link or a QR code.

Despite the glitches, it had been a generally peaceful elections, as described by Comelec Chairman George Garcia.

Florida Hernandez, chairperson for Barangay Post Proper Southside precincts 1509C and 1509D, was cleaning up the classroom she oversaw when Rappler talked to her.

It was a successful day for them, she said, still bright after a long day.

“Ang iba namamali,” she told Rappler while laughing. “Okay lang ‘yun minor lang.”

(Other made mistakes. But it’s alright, those were minor.) – Rappler.com