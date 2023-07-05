Some MMDA traffic enforcers to wear body cameras by August

BODY CAMERAS. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority shows to media the body cameras that traffic enforcers will use, in a press conference at the MMDA's Pasig City headquarters on July 5, 2023.

Traffic enforcers issuing tickets for violations will be required to wear body cameras as part of the MMDA's efforts to deter corruption and to protect both traffic enforcers and motorists

MANILA, Philippines – Starting August, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will require its traffic enforcers to wear body cameras when apprehending violators on the road.

During a press conference on Wednesday, July 5, Acting MMDA Chairman Don Artes said the new policy is part of the agency’s efforts to deter corruption and to protect both traffic enforcers and motorists.

“Ang purpose po nito, unang-una ay maiwasan ‘yung corruption – ‘yung pangongotong…. Proteksiyon din po ito…dahil kung sa palagay po ng motorista na hindi tama ang pagkakahuli sa kanya, even ‘yung manner ng pagkakahuli sa kanya, puwede pong magamit itong ebidensiya,” Artes said.

(The purpose of this is primarily to prevent corruption, particularly extortion…. It also serves as protection, because if a motorist believes they shouldn’t have been apprehended, or the manner of apprehension was improper, the footage can be used as evidence.)

The MMDA would be able to monitor the video, audio, and location of the body cameras in real time.

The cameras have a battery life of 8 hours and a feature that would prevent traffic enforcers from turning them off while on duty.

Traffic enforcers who tamper with or remove their camera would be placed under investigation, Artes said.

Motorists can gain access to the footage, added the acting MMDA chair.

Due to limited resources, Artes said only traffic enforcers issuing tickets for violations will be required to wear body cameras.

So far, the MMDA has acquired 120 body cameras and intends to buy an additional 20 units.

Each body camera, including the three-year subscription to two SIM cards, costs around P60,000, according to Artes. He said the overall budget for the body cameras is P24 million, which also includes the app to be used for monitoring. – Rappler.com