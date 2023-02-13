Pasay offers residents free copies of birth, death, marriage certificates

The free certified true copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates are available only until Friday, February 17

MANILA, Philippines – The local government unit of Pasay City is offering its residents free processing of certified true copies (CTCs) of birth, death, and marriage certificates from Monday, February 13, to Friday, February 17, the LGU announced on Monday.

“Bilang pakikiisa po sa Civil Registration Month ngayong Pebrero, magbibigay po ang ating lungsod ng certified true copy ng birth, marriage, [at] death certificates sa mga taga-Pasay,” said Pasay City Local Civil Registry Office chief Romulo Tresvalles during the city’s flag ceremony on Monday.

(In observance of Civil Registration Month this February, our city will give free certified true copies of birth, marriage, and death certificates to residents of Pasay.)

Tresvalles said the free issuance of CTCs is an initiative of Pasay City Mayor Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano.

Pasay residents interested to get their free CTCs must go to the city hall located at FB Harrison Street and bring proper identification cards or documents.

Those whose names do not appear on the documents applied for must bring an authorization letter, in compliance with the Data Privacy Act.

Tresvalles also noted that the city recorded 13,328 civil registry documents in 2022.

Civil registry, especially birth registry, has long faced issues in the Philippines. In 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority said 9.26 million Filipinos did not have their births registered with the PSA, or did not have copies of their certificates.

Senator Grace Poe in October 2022 called on government agencies and stakeholders to work together to ensure that the births of all Filipino children, especially the vulnerable, are registered “to protect their rights and accord them due benefits.” – Rappler.com