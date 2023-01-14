Bangladesh seeks stronger partnership with BARMM

The Bangladeshi envoy's visit to BARMM highlights the growing relationship between the Philippines and Bangladesh and the potential for further cooperation in the future

COTABATO, Philippines – Bangladeshi Ambassador to the Philippines F.M. Borhan Uddin has announced plans to strengthen partnerships with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in a range of sectors, including education and governance.

He made the announcement on Thursday, January 12, during his visit to the region, which was hosted by the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC-Philippines).

During his visit, Uddin met with BARMM interim Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim and other regional officials.

“The bilateral relationships between the Philippines and Bangladesh are improving, and my visit here is to know how we can improve and expand the programs,” Uddin said.

He also highlighted the recent developments in Bangladesh, pointing to his country’s economic gains, particularly in the areas of education, health, and social sectors.

“We have wonderful garments industry. This is the second largest in the world just like China. We are doing good in pharmaceuticals, exporting medicine to about 160 countries all over the world, including Philippines,” he said.

The ambassador emphasized that his government was committed to supporting governance development in the Bangsamoro region.

During his visit, he participated in a class observation and community interaction at the Timbaluan Learning Center in Talayan in Maguindanao del Sur, which is part of the Abot Kaalaman sa Pamilyang Bangsamoro (AKAP) Project implemented by BRAC and the Consortium of Bangsamoro and Civil Society (CBCS).

The project is currently operating in 106 barangays in the region and aims to provide education to areas that are currently without schools.

BRAC has played a key role in supporting the AKAP project, providing materials and support to the learning center.

BRAC-Philippines executive director Jo Villanueva said the organization’s intervention in BARMM education has reached a new level, with education front-liners now taking charge of the program.

“We have already shifted our roles. We provide technical assistance to coaching training the learning facilitators and community,” Villanueva said.

Uddin’s visit highlighted the growing relationship between the Philippines and Bangladesh and the potential for further cooperation in the future. – Rappler.com