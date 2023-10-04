BARMM creates special body to probe teacher jobs for sale 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW HIRES. A file photo of 2021 applicants for teachers' positions in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Competition is tight for teachers' posts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with 4,000 hopefuls applying for 400 items in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE-BARMM) has formed a special body to investigate allegations that teaching posts are on sale for up to P300,000.

BARMM Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal announced the move on Tuesday, October 3, a day after the ceremonial oath-taking of the region’s new teaching and non-teaching hires at the Cotabato State University in Cotabato City.

“I have created a special committee to look into these allegations and to ferret out the truth,” said Iqbal. “We will leave no stone unturned.”

Iqbal flashed captured screen shots from the Facebook account of Mayor Raida Maglangit Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur. The local chief executive expressed disgust over reports of continued corruption in the hiring of teachers.

“We are not saying that this has not existed, we are not saying also that this is true,” said Iqbal. He stressed the need to probe the issue because it is affecting the reputation of the BARMM’s leadership.

Tight competition

There is tight competition for teachers’ posts in the BARMM. In Lanao Del Sur close to 4,000 hopefuls applied for 400 positions.

One disappointed applicant, who did not want her name used, claimed she has a master’s degree and other qualifications, but lost to others with far less credentials.

“I still can’t move on. I am one of those who failed to be included despite all the competitive qualifications. I knew of some who don’t possess any of those qualifications during the screening process but I learned and they admitted that they paid for their backers, which I don’t have that much of money”, she lamented on her Facebook page.

However, there is no independent verification of claims that prospective hires fork out as much as P300,000 for a work item.

Maglangit urged victims to break their silence, noting that that new teachers enter the service saddled with debts.

“Tell the truth so this can reach the ears of higher authorities,” the mayor said.

“I cannot imagine this will still happen under the administration where we expect of a moral governance brand,” she added.

Transparency

Iqbal insisted that his ministry has been “very transparent” in getting new hires.

“We hired those who are competitive, undergone the right process, hired those who have relevant courses, experiences, trainings and passed the demonstrations and written exams”, Iqbal said.

The former rebel leader of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) said he would not throw away four decades of struggle to corruption.

“The best part of my life has been spent to the struggle for Islam, for our people and for our homeland; we don’t want to end our lives for the disservice to the people and l would just go to hell”, he said.

In 2021, when 4,000 applicants vied for 200 posts, Iqbal made the same pledge for transparency.

“The situation has been challenging since not all will be hired. We have to select those most qualified for the vacant items. In Lanao del Sur, more than 2,000 applicants are being screened for appointments for the limited number of vacancies. The same number of applicants are aspiring to be hired for Maguindanao. No position is for sale,” he said.

In 2022, he also addressed allegations that teachers’ positions sold for P150,000 each.

“You are living witnesses that no single centavo was asked from you during the hiring process,” he told 396 new teachers and school heads during their oath-taking at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Center. – Rappler.com