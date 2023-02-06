Sheikh Khalifa Nando, BARMM’s first Wali, dies

END OF AN ERA. Sheikh Khalifa Nando, the first Wali of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, dies at 81 on Sunday, February 5.

Sheikh Khalifa Nando's passing marks the end of an era for the Bangsamoro region and its people, but officials said his legacy of peace and leadership will continue to inspire future generations

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Sheikh Khalifa Nando, the first Wali of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), died at the age of 81 on Sunday, February 5.

His passing marks the end of an era for the Bangsamoro region and its people, but officials said his legacy of peace and leadership will continue to inspire future generations.

Nando was a co-founder of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and was known for his role as a religious leader and peacebuilder, promoting the culture of peace, inter-religious dialogue, and social healing and reconciliation among the Bangsamoro people.

The Wali is the symbolic head of the Bangsamoro government and has ceremonial functions such as opening the parliament session, administering the oath of office, and welcoming foreign and local dignitaries. The Wali is elected by a council of elders and nominated by the parliament.

Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., who is also the presidential adviser on peace, reconciliation, and unity, called Nando a “major pillar of the Bangsamoro peace process.”

Nando’s “legacy of peace will continue beyond his passing,” a part of Galvez’s statement read.

Sheikh Khalifa served in various capacities in the MILF, including as chairman of its central committee on education and head of the Sharia Supreme Court.

He rose to become the first Wali of the Bangsamoro region in March 2019 and opened the inaugural session of the second interim parliament in September 2022.

Nando’s funeral, which took place at nightfall, was attended by an estimated 1,500 family members, friends, and followers in Barangay Kayaga, Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur, on Sunday. Social media in the region was filled with condolences and prayers for the late Wali.

BARMM Interior Minister and spokesman Naguib Sinarimbo said the Wali’s demise was “a loss not only to his family but to the entire Bangsamoro.”

Sinarimbo noted that Nando was a constant source of wisdom and advice during the Muslim-majority region’s transition to peace and governance.

Nando was last seen in public on January 25 during the opening program of the BARMM 4th foundation anniversary in Cotabato where he stood alongside BARMM interim Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim. He also graced the inauguration of two facilities for orphans and a grand mosque in the town of Matanog.

Aside from his role as the symbolic head of the Bangsamoro government, Nando was also known for his contributions to the peace process in the region.

He was a strong advocate for interfaith dialogue and social healing and worked tirelessly to promote a culture of peace and unity among the Bangsamoro people.

The BARMM government and the MILF have pledged to carry on his legacy of peace and leadership in the years to come. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.