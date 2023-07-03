BARMM flies flag at half-mast as it mourns top religious leader’s death

The late Grand Mufti Abuhuraira Abdulrahman Udasan, who memorized several chapters of the Qur'an before he turned six, had been admired for his profound understanding of Islam

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) lowered its flag to half-mast following the passing of its religious leader, Sheikh Abuhuraira Abdulrahman Udasan, on Monday, July 3.

Udasan, 85, served as the Bangsamoro region’s grand mufti.

BARMM regional offices and local governments have been directed to fly the Philippine flag and the BARMM colors at half-mast as a tribute to Udasan, who was widely recognized as one of the foundational figures of the Bangsamoro struggle.

Udasan, who had been battling a lingering illness, was appointed by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim to the position of executive director of the Darul Ifta in the predominantly Muslim region, thus assuming the grand mufti role.

Rhadzni Taalim, executive director of the Bangsamoro Development Agency, announced the passing of the grand mufti: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Grand Mufti Abuhuraira Udasan, a revered spiritual leader and an esteemed figure within the Bangsamoro community.”

Taalim said the death of Udasan was an “irreplaceable loss, as he was a source of wisdom, compassion, and guidance” for the Bangsamoro.

Udasan dedicated himself to the pursuit of peace, fostering dialogue, and promoting interfaith harmony within the Bangsamoro region and beyond during his life, Taalim said.

Udasan, who memorized several chapters of the Qur’an before he turned six, had been admired for his profound understanding of Islam, much of which he learned from his father.

Udasan was born on March 3, 1942, in Kitango, Dulawan (now Datu Piang) in the province of Cotabato.

In his pursuit of Islamic studies, Udasan traveled abroad and obtained the Al-Ijazah Al-Aliah degree from the Faculty of Da’wah and Usuluddin at the Islamic University in Medina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, between 1967 and 1971.

Numerous BARMM officials expressed their condolences on social media, recalling Udasan’s commitment to justice and unity, which served as a beacon of hope and inspiration to many.

Kadil Sinolinding, a member of the Bangsamoro parliament, paid Udasan this tribute: “Fifteen years ago, you came to me as a cataract patient, and Alhamdulillah, your bilateral vision was surgically restored. Yet, I also realized, through your simple teachings, that I too am blind to many aspects of my faith and belief.”

Mohammad Antao, another BARMM lawmaker, acknowledged the contribution of the grand mufti to the Bangsamoro struggle and lamented his passing as a significant loss.

Antao said, “May he find eternal peace, and may Allah grant him Jannah.”

Haron Nul, a cousin of Udasan, said Udasan will be laid to rest in a family-owned plot in Lugay-lugay, Cotabato City, on Monday. – Rappler.com