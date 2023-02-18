BIFF commander, colleague fall in Tacurong City

END OF ROAD. Police crime investigators check on the remains of BIFF commander Abdulkarem Lumbatan Hasim alias Boy Jacket who was killed by soldiers and policemen at the bus terminal in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat on Saturday, February 18.

Philippine National Police bares list of atrocities of Abdulkarem Lumbatan Hasim, including the killing of Ampatuan town police chief Lt. Colonel Reynaldo Samson on August 29, 2022

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines — Government forces on Saturday morning, February 18 killed a “commander” of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and his male companion at the public transport terminal in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

Tacurong City police chief Lt. Colonel Bryan G. Bernardino identified the slain as Abdulkarem Lumbatan Hasim, alias Kumander Boy Jacket and his companion, Makmud Lumbatan of the BIFF-Karialan Faction.

Bernardino said Hasim was being sought for a string of alleged atrocities, including the killing of policemen and soldiers.

Hasim had standing arrest warrants for double murder and multiple frustrated murder and other crimes allegedly committed in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao del Sur, Bernardino said.

The police official said Hasim led the ambush that killed Ampatuan police chief Lt. Colonel Reynaldo Samson and his aide Corporal Salipudin Endab in Maguindanao del Sur on August 29, 2022.

Hasim and Lumbatan fought it out out with policemen and soldiers who flagged them down in a checkpoint, Bernardino said.

Two of their companions managed to flee from the firefight and pursuing authorities.

RECOVERED. A member of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion disarms an improvised explosive device recovered after a firefigh in January with Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Army Lt. Col Benjamin Cadiente Jr, commander of the 33rd Infantry Battalion said the killing of Hasim was the a result of an intensified mission to get him and other BIFF personalities .

Three of men from Hasim’s BIFF group were killed by soldiers in a firefight in January 2023 that also injured another BIFF member.

The police said Hasim was allegedly responsible for the attack on a detachment of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion. He was linked to recent assaults in several Maguindanao del Sur towns where BIFF forces randomly shot at houses and residents as they fled pursuing lawmen.

Hasim was also wanted for leading a raid in Barangay Sambulawan, Datu Salibo town, Maguindanao del Sur that killed Corporal Allan R Balena and wounded another soldier on October 12, 2022.

The slain BIFF commander figured in armed attacks in Barangay Labu Labu 2, Datu Hoffer town, Maguindanao del Sur, where two soldiers were injured on November 25, 2022.

This was followed by another raid in Goco PB, Barangay Labu Labu 2, Datu Hoffer town, Maguindanao del Sur on December 25, 2022.

Bernardino said intelligence reports also identify Hasim as a known protector of shabu peddlers.

Police recovered guns and bullets from the slain rebels.

